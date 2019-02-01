NORTHBROOK, IL — February 1, 2019 — IEHA, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, has entered into a partnership with the W. Edwards Deming Institute. The agreement allows IEHA to share the institute’s acclaimed Deming Philosophy and the Deming Leadership System with its members.

The late Dr. W. Edwards Deming is renowned for teaching Japanese car manufacturers how to implement quality and continuous improvements into their production systems as a means to reduce costs and create efficiencies. Most importantly, Deming was an outspoken advocate of using what he called “Profound Knowledge” to promote pride in workmanship, higher-quality results, and a happier workforce. The nonprofit Deming Institute was founded in 1993 (the year of Dr. Deming’s passing) in order to carry on his work.

“We believe partnering with the Deming Institute is an important step in helping our members become ever more successful,” said IEHA Executive Director Michael Patterson. “IEHA wishes to bring Dr. Deming’s ‘Profound Knowledge’ philosophy to our members, which includes helping them adopt a total systems approach to facility care and maintenance among other initiatives.”

IEHA focuses on the health care and hospitality sectors of the cleaning industry, providing support for executive housekeepers that manage environmental service programs in commercial, industrial, or institutional facilities. According to Patterson, IEHA’s educational programs will work in tandem with the Deming Institute to help redefine customer expectations of quality while promoting measurable outcomes and high standards that, in turn, change the way the world views cleaning.

To begin this partnership, IEHA and the Deming Institute have mapped out a process of information exchange for the near future. The Deming Institute will serve as reviewers of IEHA’s existing Integrated Cleaning and Measurement (ICM) learning and training modules. Additionally, four new Deming Institute-related modules are expected to roll out in 2019 for IEHA members.

In November 2019, IEHA will host a Deming Institute workshop at ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas. This educational session is expected to become an annual event that will demonstrate how to use Dr. Deming’s principles to meet the needs of IEHA members and facilities for the benefit of the entire industry.

“At the Deming Institute, our mission is to enrich society through Dr. Deming’s philosophy,” said Kevin Cahill, grandson of Dr. Deming and executive director of the Deming Institute. “We seek partners that can bring the Deming Way to important audiences and are pleased to be working through IEHA’s educational team to realize our common goals.”

For more information on IEHA’s partnership with the Deming Institute, visit www.ieha.org.

IEHA, a professional association with more than 1,300 members, was founded in 1930 and merged with ISSA in 2017. IEHA provides members with an array of channels through which they can achieve personal and professional growth. IEHA is a division of ISSA, the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. ISSA has more than 9,200 company members, including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building-service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members. ISSA is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information, visit www.issa.com.