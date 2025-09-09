Mould Matters: Navigating the New Standard for Safer Buildings

Australia’s climate challenges—frequent flooding, heavy rainfall, and condensation in poorly ventilated spaces—continue to fuel a rising concern: mold. More than just a cosmetic or structural issue, mold in water-damaged buildings poses serious health risks, from respiratory problems to chronic fatigue and cognitive dysfunction.

With the release of the ANSI-IICRC S520:2025 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation, industry pros now have a transparent framework to address this widespread issue with science-based best practices.

Join the experts at the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2025 in Sydney for this in-depth workshop:

Thursday, Oct. 30, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Meeting Room E5.3

Speakers: Doug Hoffman, executive director of the National Organization of Remediators & Microbial Inspector, and Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director of ISSA and global public health preparedness expert

Pricing: Members: $80 (ex GST); Non-members: $120 (ex GST)

