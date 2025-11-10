Meet the Board at the ISSA General Business Meeting

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, invites all to attend the ISSA General Business Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. PT, in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Lower Level, South Pacific Ballroom F in Las Vegas.

This annual event will feature:​​​​​​

ISSA Charities Report

Recognition of outgoing board members

Recognition of returning and incoming board members

President’s address

ISSA invites all members to greet the new board members when they officially take office during this General Business Meeting.

However, the industry awards previously presented at General Business Meetings are now featured at the ISSA Spotlight Event & Awards session on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. PT. This event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Lower Level, South Pacific Ballroom F, and will feature the following awards: