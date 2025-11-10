Meet the Board at the ISSA General Business Meeting

November 10, 2025Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Show North America 2025

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, invites all to attend the ISSA General Business Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. PT, in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Lower Level, South Pacific Ballroom F in Las Vegas.

This annual event will feature:​​​​​​

  • ISSA Charities Report
  • Recognition of outgoing board members
  • Recognition of returning and incoming board members
  • President’s address

ISSA invites all members to greet the new board members when they officially take office during this General Business Meeting.

However, the industry awards previously presented at General Business Meetings are now featured at the ISSA Spotlight Event & Awards session on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. PT. This event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Lower Level, South Pacific Ballroom F, and will feature the following awards:

  • Cintas Custodian of the Year
  • ISSA Trainer of the Year Award in Honor of W. Marion Ivey
  • ISSA Emerging Leaders Class of 2025
  • ISSA Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core
  • Manufacturers Representatives’ Distinguished Service Award
  • The Jack D. Ramaley Industry Distinguished Service Award
  • The Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award
