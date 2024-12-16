Mastering the Walk-Through—With a Side Dish of Listening

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, we explore the essential skill of the walk-through, the first inspection of a cleaning job. How you handle a home tour can make or break your relationship with a potential customer.

Learn strategies for making a strong first impression to establish trust, identify and address the customer’s primary concerns during the tour, showcase your expertise while actively listening to the customer’s needs, navigate sensitive issues or challenges with professionalism and care, and more.

Kyle Kluth with Pinnacle Eco Clean shares his insights on conducting a tour of a customer’s home to maximize the entire cleaning experience.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!