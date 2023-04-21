Join the ISSA Grand Challenge to Use ChatGPT in the Cleaning Industry

April 21, 2023Guest Author
Artificial Intelligence

Today ISSA is launching the first-ever ISSA Grand Challenge to leverage the power of ChatGPT for the benefit of the cleaning industry.

The goal of this competition is to quickly mobilize as many cleaning professionals as possible to utilize this burgeoning artificial intelligence technology to provide essential solutions to improve our industry. To participate in this challenge, simply go to chat.openai.com, log in, and begin chatting and asking questions about the cleaning industry.

Some sample questions to get your conversation with ChatGPT started include:

  • I am trying to decide if I should become a member of ISSA. What does ISSA do for the cleaning industry?
  • I need more information in making my decision about if I should join ISSA. Who are some of the current members of ISSA, and what areas of the cleaning industry do they represent?
  • I work in the cleaning industry, and I need to clean a lot of large tables. What is the best cloth for the job? Should I use a microfiber cloth, cotton cloth, or paper towel?
  • I am still unsure what to use. Can you compare the advantages and disadvantages of using different types of cloths for cleaning? I also need to know how much they cost and how long they last.

Once you’ve completed your discussion with ChatGPT, submit your conversations to Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, at [email protected]. All submissions have a chance to be included in a future presentation and article from Dr. Macgregor-Skinner. In addition, ISSA could use your ChatGPT quote in an upcoming book—How to use ChatGPT in the Cleaning Industry—in which you will receive full recognition, including your headshot and company name.

But don’t delay! The deadline for submissions is April 30.

Tune into the latest Cleaning Industry Update to hear more from Dr. Macgregor-Skinner on how you can use ChatGPT to help change the way the world views cleaning.

