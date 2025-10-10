Is It Time to Ditch the Work/Life Balance Concept?

Laurie Sewell wears two significant hats: president of ISSA and CEO of Servicon. She understands that the phrase “work-life balance” can create unrealistic expectations.

“I bristle with the word balance because I think a lot of people think balance is a 50/50 thing,” Sewell said. “I like to say it’s more of a flow. It’s more of an alignment.”

The goal, she explained, isn’t to force a perfect daily split—it’s to stay grounded in values and be intentional about what truly needs your attention right now.

Redefining the term

Sewell’s model is straightforward: some days work requires more attention, while other days life does. It’s important to give yourself permission to adapt. If a child falls ill or a client crisis arises, it’s natural for priorities to shift. What matters is making choices consciously rather than reactively, and then finding your balance again.

She ties that mindset to leadership. When a leader is aligned, decisions improve, empathy grows, and teams feel safe to follow suit. “If I’m aligned and grounded, I make better decisions,” Sewell said.

Boundaries, not apology

Early in her career, Sewell disliked the word “boundaries.” Over time, she reframed it as self-protection that benefits everyone. “It’s really protecting myself. It’s protecting my focus and my energy,” she said. Equally important is how you communicate a “no.” Her approach emphasizes warm clarity and even includes humor: “I’m really sorry, my calendar is quite busy. I’d love to do that. How about this? Maybe I can do it another time?”

Or, when humor is the kindest choice: “Mmm, no, that’s not going to happen.”

For leaders, the “why” behind boundaries matters. “My energy sets the tone for the rest of the organization,” Sewell said. Overcommit, and everyone pays the price.

Delegation that builds organizational muscle

Sewell admits delegation didn’t come easily. “I was really terrible at that for a long time, and I’ve gotten so much better,” she said. The key shift was treating delegation as strategy, not housekeeping. “It’s not just about getting…the tedious things off your table,” she said. “It’s also about giving others opportunities to stretch.”

Sometimes that means handing off something you do well, then coaching until it becomes a capability the whole organization owns. The aim isn’t only to free your calendar—it’s to grow leaders.

Rules for the hybrid world

Clarity is Sewell’s cure for communication overload. She aligns with her team on channels—what merits a text, call, or email—and sets expectations about nights and weekends. She works when it works for her, but she doesn’t ask others to mirror that rhythm. The simple tool that helps: Delayed sends.

“I can do all this work, but don’t send it until Monday morning,” she said. “My team knows when they get all these emails at 8 a.m. on Monday from me that I had been doing work on the weekend. But at least I didn’t bother them during the weekend.”

Meetings get the same rigor. Invitations must have a specific title and a clear purpose. “It better have an agenda or a purpose…or I’m not going to take the meeting,” Sewell said. She routinely marks attendees as optional and encourages sending a delegate. In some cases, that delegate can be technology. “Feel free to just send a note taker,” she said, adding that AI tools often capture action items better than humans.

Travel doesn’t derail rhythms. Sewell keeps her standing Monday meetings even if she can’t attend live—someone else runs them, they’re recorded, and she catches up via transcript or video. “Record it, and I’ll watch it later,” she said.

What leaders can do today

Sewell’s counsel is refreshingly actionable. Redefine balance as flow. Protect your energy by establishing clear and kind boundaries. Treat sleep as a strategic priority. Delegate tasks to help develop your team members, not just to increase capacity. Ask your team to point out when you’re rushing past moments of curiosity—and be sure to listen. Establish communication norms and utilize tools that safeguard your evenings and weekends. Engage with associations that enhance your skills. Lastly, bring your whole self to your work.

In this regard, Sewell was very clear: “It’s more of a flow. It’s about alignment.” For leaders managing complex roles and busy lives, that shift—from striving for balance to seeking flow—might be the most crucial transition of all.