Inside the 2025 Violand Executive Summit: Exclusive Strategies for Success

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Tim Hull, the president and new owner of Violand Management Associates (VMA), shares details to help industry pros elevate their leadership and business acumen at the 2025 Violand Executive Summit, scheduled for July 23-24, 2025, at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center in Canton, Ohio.

This premier two-day event is tailored for owners and managers in cleaning, restoration, and other direct labor service industries. Participants can select from a variety of intensive sessions across four key categories: Leadership, Human Resources, Sales and Marketing, and Finance.

Early bird registration is available at $995 per person until March 31, after which the price increases to $1,200. To get more information and register for the 2025 Violand Executive Summit, click here.

