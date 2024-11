As of Nov. 21, Laurie Sewell, Servicon Services CEO and president, will be ISSA 2024-2025 President. In this episode of Straight Talk!, Sewell shares her history and vision regarding her presidency of ISSA.

Check out Sewell’s ambitions for adding more Hygieia networking opportunities, expanding ISSA’s Emerging Leaders to attract the younger generation, and growing ISSA’s impressive legacy.