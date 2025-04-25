IICRC Honors Joe Dobbins for 30 Years of Leadership, Welcomes New President

April 25, 2025Cleanfax Staff
IICRC_logo_800x533

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) extends its deepest gratitude to Joe Dobbins for his remarkable three decades of leadership and service. Dobbins has been instrumental in shaping the IICRC’s vision, standards, and educational excellence—serving as president/chairman, certification council chair, education and exams chair, and technical advisory committee (TAC) chair for
multiple certification programs. Dobbins has been an approved instructor for various categories of certification for 32 years, helping to shape industry professionals through education. His dedication, insight, and unwavering commitment have profoundly impacted
the restoration and cleaning industries and elevated the professionalism of our global community.

As Dobbins steps down from his leadership role, the IICRC proudly announces the appointment of Leslie Anderson as its new president and chair, effective April 22. Anderson brings more than 20 years of experience in learning and development within the restoration industry. She began her career with Paul Davis Restoration Inc. in 2011 as a regional manager, where she empowered franchisees to reach new levels of operational and financial success. In 2016, Anderson transitioned into a training role, spearheading the development and deployment of innovative Learning and Development (L&D)programs and eLearning systems that continue to shape the industry’s approach to
education.

Her strategy centers around cultivating a culture of continuous improvement grounded in best practices and business intelligence. Anderson received several industry recognitions, including the prestigious Golden Rule Award in 2016, and was featured in Martha Stewart
Magazine for her home flood prevention expertise. Anderson is widely respected for her integrity, vision, and commitment to education and industry standards.

The IICRC is thrilled to welcome Anderson into her new role and looks forward to a continued legacy of excellence and innovation under her leadership.

