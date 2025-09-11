How VUCA Defines Leadership and Fosters Confidence and Clarity

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we sit down with industry veteran Dean DiSibio, to unpack what “VUCA” stands for, and what it really means to lead in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world.

From the military origins of the term to its adoption in corporate leadership, we’ll explore how VUCA shapes decision-making, team resilience, and strategy.

Drawing from vivid case studies like Apollo 13, the conversation highlights the leadership traits that matter most today—vision, empathy, clarity, and agility.

Whether you lead a team, an organization, or simply want to sharpen your resilience, this discussion will help you prepare for tomorrow’s challenges.

