How to Craft a Winning Benefits Package to Attract Top Talent

May 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Chuck Violand

When you look to hire someone for virtually any position, they want to know two main things: What does the position pay, and what does the benefits package look like?

How you plan and put together the employee benefits package can impact more than you might think. And this isn’t as simple as offering paid vacation, health insurance, and similar benefits that might seem simply the normal thing to do.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Chuck Violand, Violand Management Associates founder and author of Forging Dynasty Businesses, outlines what business owners should consider when building their benefits package to attract top talent.

Learn how a benefits package is pivotal to attacking and retaining employees by watching the video or listening to the podcast below!

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:


For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Dean Mercado

Automate to Elevate: Four Business Strategies to Boost Productivity

Marketing & Sales / Training / Video
Top Secret

Top Leadership Tips from a Former Secret Service Agent

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Training
Nia Pearson

The Marketing Playbook: A Buffet of Tips and Strategies to Grow Your Cleaning or Restoration Company

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Marketing & Sales / Training / Video
Is College Worth the Cost?

Is College Worth the Cost?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
IICRC standards

Unscripted: IICRC Standards

Business Management & Operations / Video
cleaning supplies

Hazard Communication Standard Update Improves Chemical Labelling

Cleaning / Health & Safety / Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...