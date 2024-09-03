Decoding Industry Terminology: Licensed, Bonded, Insured

September 3, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Alexander Ruggie

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we break down the industry terms “licensed, bonded, and insured”—phrases you’ve likely heard of and perhaps used in your business advertising.

While these terms are often touted as marks of professionalism and reliability, do you know what they mean and why they are essential? Alexander Ruggie, the marketing and business development director at ASAP Restoration, explores the significance of being licensed, the protection bonding offers, and why insurance is critical for you and your clients.

Whether you’re a business owner or a consumer, understanding these terms can help you make more informed decisions and enhance your credibility in the industry.

Read related article “The Lure of Liability” here: https://cleanfax.com/the-lure-of-liab…

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

HR, human resources concept diagram on touch screen

Conducting a Human Resources Compliance Audit

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Chuck Violand

The Role of Performance Management in Building Your Business Empire

Business Management & Operations / News / Training / Video
Unscripted IICRC

The Chilling Reality of Mold: One Florida Family’s Nightmare

Cleaning / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / Unscripted / Video
911 Restoration

Building a Recession-Resistant Restoration Business

Business Management & Operations
Ed Nichols

Beyond Clean: An Insider Look at ISSA Show North America 2024

ISSA / News / Video
Dean Mercado

The Top 10 Mistakes That Keep Your Company From Growing

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...