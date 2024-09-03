Decoding Industry Terminology: Licensed, Bonded, Insured

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we break down the industry terms “licensed, bonded, and insured”—phrases you’ve likely heard of and perhaps used in your business advertising.

While these terms are often touted as marks of professionalism and reliability, do you know what they mean and why they are essential? Alexander Ruggie, the marketing and business development director at ASAP Restoration, explores the significance of being licensed, the protection bonding offers, and why insurance is critical for you and your clients.

Whether you’re a business owner or a consumer, understanding these terms can help you make more informed decisions and enhance your credibility in the industry.

Read related article “The Lure of Liability” here: https://cleanfax.com/the-lure-of-liab…

