Busyness vs. Business in the Age of AI

Are you working harder than ever but not seeing the results you want?

In this episode, Jeff Cross sits down with Dean Mercado, founder of Online Marketing Muscle, to unpack the difference between being busy and building a business that lasts. Mercado explains why so many owners and managers mistake constant activity for real progress—and how that mindset quietly drains energy, focus, and growth potential.

Mercado dives into the core differences between busyness and true business leadership. He explains how busyness often feels productive but is usually driven by reaction, distraction, and low-value tasks. In contrast, running a true business means making intentional choices that move you toward strategic goals, not just filling your calendar.

He also exposes the hidden traps that keep leaders stuck in reactive mode. From micromanaging every detail to drowning in emails and meetings, Mercado shows how these habits create a cycle that leaves little time for vision and growth.

You’ll hear simple, practical strategies to free your time and focus on what actually grows your business. Mercado shares how to prioritize high-impact actions, delegate effectively, and create systems that keep your business moving forward—even when you’re not personally managing every step.

To bring it home, he shares real-world examples of leaders who broke out of the grind. You’ll see what changes they made, how they restructured their workdays, and the dramatic results they achieved—both in revenue and in quality of life.

If you’re ready to stop spinning your wheels, take control of your time, and focus on building something that lasts, this conversation is your roadmap.

