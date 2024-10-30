Belfor Franchise Group Claims Partnership Wants to Level Playing Field for Insurance Pros

Belfor Franchise Group launched the Claims Partnership Program, a new platform that offers customized training opportunities tailored to meet the needs of property claims professionals of any skill level.

“The claims industry is undergoing a shift in experience, with seasoned veterans retiring and a new generation taking their place,” said Ken Davis, Belfor Franchise Group claims partnership manager. “There are new faces entering the industry, but their lack of tenure and knowledge can hinder the claims process, making a stressful situation even more stressful. We saw an opportunity to create a more effective training program and get them leveled up more quickly and efficiently.”

Classes will be taught by experienced insurance and restoration claims professionals. Both virtual and in-person options are available for individual or entire teams. In-person sessions are held at Belfor Franchise Group’s training facilities in Ann Arbor, Michigan. More than 50,000 square feet are dedicated to helping professionals learn and grow, including an IICRC ASD Certified Flood House and real-life portable scale kitchen and bath modules.

“We have an amazing program in place for our franchise owners, and we wanted to share that knowledge and world-class facility with our partners in the insurance industry,” said Tim Fagan, president of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE and Blue Kangaroo Packoutz. “Effective training isn’t a one-size-fits-all package, and our program offers hands-on opportunities and innovative techniques unlike any other. The Claims Partnership Program will help these experts level up their skills and give us a chance to work even more effectively together.”

Available training programs include:

Xactimate Basic , Intermediate & Advanced

, Intermediate & Advanced Symbility Training

IICRC WRT – Water Damage Restoration Technician

– Water Damage Restoration Technician IICRC ASD – Applied Structural Drying

– Applied Structural Drying IICRC AMRT – Applied Microbial Remediation Technician

– Applied Microbial Remediation Technician IICRC FSRT – Fire and Smoke Restoration Technician

– Fire and Smoke Restoration Technician IICRC OCT – Odor Control Technician

– Odor Control Technician Contents Training

Additional Restoration Software Technologies

For more information about the Claims Partnership Program, visit https://bfgbrands.com/claims-partnership/.