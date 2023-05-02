5 Tips to Building a Strong Online Brand

Your brand is your company’s identity. It’s how your current and potential customers view your business. But when contractors are considering their online presence, they can get hyper-focused on receiving those ever-coveted hard customer leads and forget the role that branding plays in the long-run for the same goal.

In this edition of Straight Talk!, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross talks to Dean Mercado, CEO of Online Marketing Muscle, about five strategies that contractors can apply to their business to strengthen their online brand.

“Branding is such a critical component to lead generation,” Mercado says in the interview. “What you’re trying to create when it comes to lead generation is something more sustainable.” That, he says, comes from creating a strong online brand for your business.

Learn more, including the five tips Mercado recommends, by watching the video of the episode below!

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

