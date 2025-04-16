President and CEO of Home Franchise Concepts Andrew Skehan Retires, New President Named

Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, announced that Andrew Skehan, the brand’s president and CEO, will be retiring in June. Corey Benish, the current chief operating officer of information technology for JM Family Enterprises, will be assuming the role of president of Home Franchise Concepts effective immediately, while Skehan remains CEO through his transition to retirement. Benish will assume the role of president and CEO effective July 1.

“Leading Home Franchise Concepts has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career,” Skehan said. “I feel confident that we have laid the foundation on which a truly exceptional future can be built. As I retire, I look forward to watching Home Franchise Concepts continue to reach new heights.”

Skehan has been an integral part of Home Franchise Concepts for nearly three years, driving growth with innovation and expanding the brand portfolio. During his time in the role, Skehan continued growth in system-wide sales and steered a variety of important initiatives, including the PIC software system implementation, the launch of Lightspeed Restoration® and the company’s recent rebranding efforts.

Stepping into the role, Benish, who has been with JM Family Entreprises since 2022, has more than 25 years of experience in franchising, business, technology and operations. Benish previously served in a diverse set of leadership roles at noted companies such as ABC Financial Services, Planet Fitness, National Dentex Corporation, and AGA Medical Corp. In his most recent role as chief operating officer of information technology for JM Family Enterprises, Benish led his teams in creating value and delivering operational efficiency by aligning delivery and support services across the business. His combined experience across several industries will bring a wealth of knowledge and valuable understanding to this role.

“I’m thrilled to be joining this extraordinary organization,” Benish said. “Home Franchise Concepts is one of the largest home services franchise networks and I believe its rich history, strong values and dynamic franchise community make it a true stand-out among its competitors.”