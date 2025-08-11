People Say Visible Stains and Odor Removal Top Reasons for Carpet Cleaning

Most consumers (70%) prefer professional carpet cleaning at least once annually, but only 27% follow through, found a new ServiceMonster study. Moreover, over half of respondents (56%) said the top factor that influences their decision to hire a professional carpet cleaning service is visible stains and odor removal.

Additionally, the report showed that most customers are comfortable paying between US$100-$400 per service—suggesting businesses should identify pricing sweet spots that meet market expectations.

The survey unveiled an avenue for businesses to diversify and boost revenue, with 80% of customers expressing interest in additional services such as upholstery cleaning. The report also indicated a strong customer preference for digital communication, identifying email and texting as the most effective methods for sending reminders and promotional offers.

Access the full report here.