SAN DIEGO—May 13, 2020—In response to a growing need for limited in-person interactions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service businesses will now have the option to give video estimates with Workiz, a field service management software, and its new integration with Zoom, the video conferencing service. By reducing the need for physical interactions between service providers like cleaning and restoration professionals and their customers, this innovative solution helps maintain social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, service companies are experiencing a 20-40% decline in new job orders, as clients think twice before calling in service professionals,” said Adi (Didi) Azaria, CEO of Workiz . “Real-time video can provide service companies the ability to answer questions and request information via a live stream with clients. They can guide clients to use their smartphone cameras to show them what needs to be done for better understanding, quick problem-solving, and providing estimates.” Furthermore, “For clients who are more concerned with having service professionals enter their house, service businesses might look into offering paid video consulting for different types of projects.”

According to Workiz’s data, an average of 70% of service providers’ time is spent preparing and providing estimates, rather than actually performing their services. Only 28% of these estimates ultimately result in paying jobs. This new feature allows service businesses to provide online video estimates, which saves them time, thereby improving their efficiency and profitability.

Video estimates allow service businesses to:

Work more efficiently by having service providers give estimates remotely rather than traveling to customers’ homes.

Protect the safety of both service providers and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Save recordings of estimates in Workiz, their scheduling and management software.

Troubleshoot simple problems over video for a reduced rate.

Workiz is a business software providing small to medium-sized, on-demand field service businesses with all the tools they need to manage their business, grow their revenues, and improve customer experience. Its software as a service (SaaS) solution is being used by tens of thousands of service professionals, such as carpet cleaners, home cleaners, junk removal companies, and appliance repair professionals in North America. Workiz provides an easy-to-use platform which enables businesses to manage their scheduling, invoicing, payment processing, online booking, and more.