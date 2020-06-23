WACO, Texas—June 23, 2020—Restoration 1 recently appointed Sherry Rose as Chief Operating Officer. Sherry Rose joins Restoration 1 with more than 15 years of industry experience, and as COO, she will play a key role in expanding the brand’s presence on a national level.

“Sherry brings years of service industry experience to the table that will help ensure the future growth of Restoration 1,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. “As we continue to attract a record number of prospects who want to be a part of our successful and fast-growing company, Sherry will focus on operations, strategy development, and customer experience to ensure we meet our ambitious goals.”

Prior to joining Restoration 1, Rose worked for ServiceMaster, a billion-dollar global business consisting of company-owned locations and franchised multi-unit organizations. For 15 years she served in various leadership and support roles for brands including Terminix, ServiceMaster Restore, and Merry Maids.

“This is an exciting time to join Restoration 1 and build on the incredible track record and solid foundation that Gary and the team have started,” said Rose. “I look forward to playing a part in Restoration 1’s expansion to continue to serve communities nationwide and achieve new milestones every year.”

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There are nearly 300 locations open and in development throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next three years. Restoration 1 has earned numerous rankings from Entrepreneur and is featured in “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” by franchise expert Dr. John Hayes. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com. For information about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com.