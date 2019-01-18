WACO, TX — January 18, 2019 — After record growth in 2018, Restoration 1 was recognized in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list for 2019. In their list of the 40 smartest-growing franchise brands over a three-year period, Restoration 1 was ranked 11th.

Since CEO Gary Findley took over in 2016, Restoration 1 has experienced record-breaking growth, currently at 249 locations in 37 states nationwide. “Every year, Restoration 1 continues to hit milestones and set new records in expansion and growth,” said Findley, “and I believe this is only the beginning. Our franchise is strong and being named on the Fast & Serious list is a huge honor to our entire franchise system.”

Todd Bingham, vice president of franchise development, credits Findley with Restoration 1’s growth and success. “Gary has always been of the mindset that we don’t grow and then hire, we hire and then grow,” said Bingham. The future of Restoration 1 includes continued expansion nationwide and the addition of more complementary brands alongside bluefrog Plumbing + Drain to build a wider service-based portfolio.

To aid in plans for continued growth, Restoration 1 announced the addition of Tammy Biggerstaff as franchise consultant. Bringing over 10 years of industry experience to the position, Biggerstaff will play a key role in expanding the brand’s presence on a national level. She will also be charged with creating a disaster preparedness plan and assembling a disaster team for large losses throughout the storm season.

“Restoration 1 has experienced record-breaking growth year after year and having Tammy as part of our team will only help to continue our expansion across the United States,” said CEO Gary Findley. “Her experience and skills will be invaluable to our franchisees to help them grow and bring our services to people everywhere.”

Prior to Restoration 1, Biggerstaff worked for four other restoration companies. She worked in commercial and residential sales for nine years and spent two years as a sales manager and franchise consultant.

“Restoration 1 has proved to be a top brand in franchising and in the restoration industry, and I’m excited to join the team,” said Biggerstaff. “I look forward to playing a part in Restoration 1’s expansion as the brand continues to serve communities nationwide and achieve new milestones every year.”

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There are more than 200 locations open and in development throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com. For information about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com.