TAMARAC, Fla.—September 6, 2019—PuroClean, a national restoration and remediation franchise, recently earned a Bronze Stevie® Award for user interface design in the web category of the 16th Annual International Business Awards®. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere Hotel in Vienna, Austria on October 19.

“It is a great honor to receive this prestigious award that highlights our core value of active collaboration at work,” said Mark Davis, chairman and CEO. “The combined efforts and tremendous contributions from our marketing department, Bright Pink Agency, and our website committee—which is comprised of franchise owners—truly signify our continued efforts to stand together as one team, working collaboratively to achieve ambitious goals for our brand.”

In 2018, PuroClean launched its new website, which featured an improved design that would maximize usability and enhance overall user experience. The goals for this project were to implement a fully responsive solution that would improve conversion through mobile-first design and create intuitive user experiences for both residential and commercial audiences. The website also adapts the corporate headquarters theme to drive the new franchise owner websites within the network while providing franchise owners their own fully-customizable website hosted on the main PuroClean website and domain.

Developed by digital marketing agency Bright Pink Agency, in collaboration with PuroClean’s marketing department, a new corporate website and more than 200 individual franchise owner sites were created in just four months.

“This international accolade is proof positive that we continue to provide world-class support to our franchise owners,” added Steve White, president and COO. “Our new website is a true testament to all of the hard work we put in to help our franchise owners succeed to best serve their communities.”

More than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of Stevie Award categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s winners. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/IBA .

Since 2001, PuroClean has become one of the fastest-growing restoration franchise companies in the nation. Each year, PuroClean performs thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada, providing restoration services from common household mishaps to large-scale disasters. For more information visit www.puroclean.com.