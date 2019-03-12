TAMARAC, FL — March 12, 2019 — On March 4, PuroClean, a leading national restoration and remediation franchise, celebrated the 100th flooding of its IICRC-approved Applied Structural Drying facility. This milestone is a testament to the water damage restoration training that the PuroClean flood house provides to its franchisees.

Hosted by PuroClean owners, Mark Davis and Frank Torre, and the executive team led by President and COO Steve White, the event gave attendees the opportunity to actively participate in drenching the flood house and obtain first-hand experience of how PuroClean experts mitigate home flooding. Guests included PuroClean franchise owners, Broward County business and community members, and local dignitaries, including Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine, City of Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez, and City of North Lauderdale Mayor Ana Ziade.

“As we commemorate this special moment in PuroClean’s history, we are happy to open our doors and share it with our franchise owners, business partners, city officials, and fellow members of the Tamarac and South Florida communities,” said Davis, Chairman and CEO of PuroClean. “The 100th flood represents our commitment to providing the very best training in the industry, and ultimately, the very best service to our customers.”

One of only 27 flood houses in the world, PuroClean’s state-of-the-art training facility provides franchise owners, team members, and industry professionals hands-on instruction in evaluating a water loss, water extraction, inspection, implementation of drying systems, monitoring, and documentation. The 1,200 sq. ft. house opened in February 2011 and since then, has been flooded with more than 480,000 gallons of water. The single-family, multi-level home is comprised of a fully functioning kitchen, living rooms, basement, bedrooms, and furnishings. It also features 22 built-in remote monitor sensors and nine cameras to capture live feeds of the flooding and drying processes. Training at the PuroClean flood house provides franchise owners with the knowledge and expertise needed to perform property damage restoration services for their customers.

“We maintain high standards of training and service, and we are passionate about onboarding PuroClean franchise owners and their team members in ways that help them provide truly unparalleled, best-in-class service to our customers,” said President Steve White. “In celebrating the 100th flood, we recognize the achievements within the science of drying, the skills it takes to mitigate a flood efficiently, and the certifications necessary to live up to PuroClean’s standards.”

PuroClean is a growing restoration franchise organization that provides fire, smoke, and water damage remediation, flood water removal, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean currently has a comprehensive network of more than 270 franchise offices across North America, and many of these offices also offer reconstruction services. For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.puroclean.com. For franchise information, visit www.puroclean.com/franchise.