DALTON, Ga.—September 13, 2019—The newest edition of NSF/ANSI 140 Sustainability Assessment for Carpet, released August 2019, continues to promote the highest standard of environmentally-responsible carpet products. The carpet industry’s efforts with NSF/ANSI 140 and other sustainability initiatives are examples of its long-standing commitment to sustainability.

“Sustainability continues to be a priority for our industry,” CRI President Joe Yarbrough said. “The update to NSF/ANSI 140 reflects changes in the industry and technology that maintains this standard as the best for certifying sustainable products.”

The original standard was created in 2005 by a multi-stakeholder group, including The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) and NSF International, an American National Standards Institute- (ANSI-) accredited standards developer. NSF/ANSI 140 was the first multi-attribute sustainability standard for carpet to allow architects, designers, building professionals, and consumers to identify sustainable carpet products.

NSF/ANSI 140, which focuses on life-cycle assessment principles in evaluating sustainability, was developed by a committee of experts representing industry, regulators, consumers, and other stakeholders using ANSI’s rigorous process for the development of voluntary consensus standards.

“Thanks to the joint committee, this update places it back at the forefront as the highest standard for environmentally-friendly products,” said Richard Turner, director of technical services for CRI. “The NSF/ANSI 140 Joint Committee is a group of dedicated professionals with a high level of expertise, as evidenced by the quality of the updated standard.”

NSF/ANSI 140 is recognized as one of the best standards for sustainability by the General Services Administration (GSA), EPA Environmentally Preferable Purchasing (EPP) program, and US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) LEED v4.1 program. Learn more at http://www.carpet-rug.org/NSF140 .

NSF International is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality, and Indoor Environment. Learn more at www.nsf.org.

The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) mission is to serve the carpet industry and public by providing science-based facts that inform choices about the use and care of carpet and rugs in living, working, learning, and healing environments. CRI’s best practices promote a balance between social, economic, and environmental responsibility for the long term. For more information, visit https://carpet-rug.org/.