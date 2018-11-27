NORTHBROOK, IL — November 26, 2018 — ISSA Show North America 2018 delivered an exciting lineup of innovative educational programs, exhibits, and events to 14,019 registered professionals from 61 countries, with more than 12 percent hailing from outside the United States. The show took place October 29–November 1 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

As ISSA focused on showcasing new experiences, more than half of the show’s registered attendees were also new to this flagship annual event that brings together the entire commercial cleaning industry supply chain into one global community. ISSA Show North America 2018 delivered and achieved several firsts, creating a rich experience for exhibitors and attendees alike. In fact, in surveys conducted after the show, 95 percent of exhibitors and 80 percent of attendees indicated a likelihood to participate in the next ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas, November 18–21, 2019.

“We’re exceptionally pleased with how well this 2018 edition of the show performed,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “We understood the inherent challenges associated with holding this event during Halloween week in a city that last hosted us in 1997. That said, it was important to go to Dallas, if only to enable new audiences to attend the show. Our hunch was correct, evidenced by the volume of first-time attendees. As important, there was a tremendously positive vibe all around — on the exhibit floor, in sessions, and at our networking events.”

Things to see and do

Among the new experiences offered at this year’s show were several new pavilions for attendees to visit. The Restoration Pavilion, which catered to restoration professionals, offered hugely popular demos and learning sessions specific to that industry. The Startup Pavilion featured new and upcoming companies showcasing new products and technology to give a fresh perspective on cleaning.

“We use attendee feedback to help determine future additions to the ISSA Show experience,” said Kim Althoff, ISSA vice president of sales, trade shows, and publications. “Attendees want to see more content from specialized, related industries, like restoration, and offerings from new companies, hence the Restoration, Startup, and First-Time Exhibitor pavilions.”

In the educational lineup, the ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) also introduced several new sessions among the show’s 90-plus seminar and workshop offerings. Additionally, 2018 marked the debut of educational content from two ISSA partner organizations: the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI).

ISSA Charities, formerly the ISSA Foundation, debuted its new mission and vision in Dallas, not with a traditional golf tournament, but rather by hosting “Party for a Purpose” at Topgolf Dallas. With its broad appeal, the party was a tremendous success, hosting hundreds of participants who seamlessly enjoyed business, fun, and philanthropy. Proceeds from the event benefitted ISSA Charities’ primary programs, including ISSA Scholars, Cleaning for a Reason, and the ISSA Hygieia Network.

“We are gratified to include more members into our event within ISSA Show North America,” said ISSA Charities Executive Director Mike Gies. “The giving spirit is something we want to share with all members, partners, and friends.”

Another first making its debut in Dallas was ISSA Charities’ inaugural Day of Service, which preceded ISSA Show North America by gathering local residential members to clean the homes of 20 Dallas-area cancer patients free of charge on Friday, October 26.

ISSA Show North America 2018 Slideshow

Innovators recognized

The ISSA Innovation Award Program recognizes the best new industry products of the year. In another first for the show, this year’s judging panel was comprised entirely of female cleaning industry leaders: Holly Borrego of C&W Services, Inc.; Vicki Brown of Harmony Clean, Inc.; Judie Cooper of The Smithsonian Institution; Eileen McMorrow of The McMorrow Reports Facility Management & Design Insights; and Linda Silverman of Maintex, Inc.

The 2018 Innovation of the Year was awarded to Hydro Systems Co. for its product EvoClean, a breakthrough water-powered laundry chemical dispenser. Because the caliber of competition was especially intense this year, Honorable Mention status was awarded to several runner-up products. The 2018 Honorable Mention awardees were:

The KIRA B50 Intelligent Cleaning Robot by Kärcher North America

The KOLO Smart Monitoring System by Georgia-Pacific (GP) PRO

Scotch-Brite™ Clean & Shine Pad by 3M Commercial Solutions Division

Tork PeakServe Continuous™ Towel Refill and System by Essity Professional Hygiene North America, LLC

Finally, popular online voting conducted among ISSA community members between August and October decided the 2018 Category Award winners for the Innovation Awards:

Cleaning Agents : Enviro-Solutions® Terrazzo and Concrete Floor Care Program from Charlotte Products Ltd.

: Enviro-Solutions® Terrazzo and Concrete Floor Care Program from Dispensers : The Complete Menstrual Care System for Your Facility from HOSPECO

: The Complete Menstrual Care System for Your Facility from Equipment : The KIRA B50 Intelligent Cleaning Robot from Kärcher North America

: The KIRA B50 Intelligent Cleaning Robot from Services and Technology : The KOLO Smart Monitoring System from GP- PRO

: The KOLO Smart Monitoring System from Supplies and Accessories: The Unger Excella from Unger Enterprises

For more show highlights, visit issa.com/tv. ISSA Show North America returns to Las Vegas for its 2019 edition. For updates on ISSA Show North America 2019, visit show.issa.com/subscribe-for-updates/.

The award-winning ISSA Show family of exhibitions brings together executives and leaders from all segments of the cleaning industry to connect, do business, and share information. ISSA produces shows in North America, Mexico, Australia, and other regions around the world. In addition to ISSA’s ongoing education and training programs and products, the association offers robust, comprehensive education programs during its shows. For more information, visit www.issa.com/tradeshows.

ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association serves more than 9,200 company members, including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building-service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members. The association is committed to providing members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.

For more information, visit www.issa.com, call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800, join the discussion with ISSA’s LinkedIn group, and follow ISSA on our Facebook page and Twitter account.