SANTA ANA, Calif.—October 4, 2019­­—Delta Restoration Services announced that new franchise owners Chad Fetterhoff and Robert Dooty recently opened a location serving parts of Orange County, California, including Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Lake Forest, and Huntington Beach. Delta Restoration Services of South Coast will provide solutions to those who encounter a property loss and require services to address flood and water damage, smoke and fire damage, or mold damage and environmental testing.

Chad Fetterhoff and Robert Dooty bring a diverse set of skills to the new franchise operation. Fetterhoff has a successful background in sales and marketing, while Dooty owns a restoration business that will be absorbed by the partners’ new Delta Restoration Services franchise. Dooty’s business has extensive restoration experience in the Orange County market.

“With so many causes of water and fire damage locally, there’s a substantial need in the market for experienced and ethical restoration experts,” said Robert Dooty, co-owner of Delta Restoration Services of South Coast. “The services we will offer and our insurance-friendly approach will be extremely valuable to the area. I’m proud to be able to help alleviate stress for residents across the neighborhoods we’ll be serving who experience a loss and assist them in getting back on their feet. I’ve been incredibly impressed with the Delta Restoration Services model—from the cloud-based project management platform to its intensive training regimen and top-notch support team—and I’m confident that we’ll be ready to serve the community well when we open our doors.”

Delta Restoration Services is a national franchise brand with operations in nearly 40 markets, including its corporately run territory in Denver. Franchise units operate in California, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Missouri, and Indiana.

“We recently launched an aggressive growth strategy to become a dominant force in the restoration industry in the coming years, and it’s exciting to see this plan coming to fruition so quickly,” said Mike Mastous, founder and president of Delta Restoration Services. “We welcome Chad and Robert to the Delta Restoration Services family as new franchise owners as well as the rest of their team, and we’re thrilled to have them represent our brand in Orange County. The team’s experience and talents will help us further expand in the area, and their strong business management acumen, dedication to the community, and restoration experience will deliver significant benefits for home and business owners in the area who experience property damage.”

For more information about Delta Restoration Services of South Coast, call (949) 432-3218 or visit https://www.deltasouthcoast.com.

Delta Restoration Services provides property restoration and reconstruction to both residential and commercial clients for damage from water, smoke, fire, mold, and other environmental conditions. Delta Restoration Services franchise offices, located in 39 markets across the United States, are certified in all restoration services they offer. Delta Restoration Services is part of HRI Holdings’ portfolio of franchise brands, which also includes the Chem-Dry® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning and N-Hance® Wood Refinishing businesses. For more information about Delta Restoration Services, please visit http://www.deltarestoration.com/. To learn about available franchise opportunities, visit http://deltafranchise.com/ or call (844) 726-0638.