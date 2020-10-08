NEW CASTLE, Penn.—October 7, 2020—A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whittaker, the leader in low-moisture carpet care, shows that clean carpet matters in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities. Conducted online from September 9-11, 2020, the survey queried 2,059 U.S. adults aged 18 and older and found that 54% of Americans would question the quality of care a long-term care facility offers after seeing dirty carpet at the facility.

“Because they are home to older Americans, including some with compromised immune systems, long-term care facilities should prioritize cleanliness from the ground up,” said Joe Bshero, director of technical services at Whittaker. “Proper carpet care is essential, as it has a positive impact on cleanliness and the way a facility is perceived not just by residents and employees, but the families that visit and have high expectations of the care their loved ones receive.”

The survey also revealed additional American actions, perceptions, and assumptions that would result from seeing dirty carpet in a long-term care facility, including:

More than half (54%) would complain to management

48% would question the facility’s commitment to resident and staff health

Nearly half (46%) would assume the facility is not properly cleaned

44% would consider an alternative facility for themselves or a family member to reside in

Two in five (40%) would tell friends, family, or other residents about the lack of cleanliness

Nearly one in three (30%) would complain to the local Department of Public Health

Nearly one in five (19%) would write a negative review online

Older Americans (those 65 and older) are also more likely than their younger counterparts to be influenced by dirty carpet, with 77% noting they would complain to management or the local Department of Public Health versus 57% of those ages 18-64. Sixty-four percent of older Americans would question the quality of care the facility offers versus 43% of those ages 18-44, and nearly three in five of those over 65 (59%) would consider an alternative facility for themselves or a family member to reside in versus 36% of those ages 18-64.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic has put added pressure on long-term care facilities to keep residents safe, healthy and happy,” added Bshero. “Facility managers should view carpet care as a necessary strategy for removing unwanted soils, keeping flooring looking like new, and upholding brand reputation.”

To learn more about low-moisture carpet care systems, visit www.whittakersystem.com.