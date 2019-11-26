NORTHBROOK, Ill.—November 25, 2019—As ISSA Show North America came to a close in Las Vegas last week, attendees and exhibitors gathered to find out the winner of the 2019 ISSA Innovation Award. After a week of showcasing 42 of the cleaning industry’s most innovative products and services, Entry®, a chloride-free deicer product from Secure Winter Products, was named the 2019 Innovation of the Year.

The 2019 ISSA Innovation Award Program celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and featured three and a half months of online voting at issa.com/vote. Attendees could see the entries from top manufacturers and suppliers firsthand at the ISSA Innovation Showcase during ISSA Show North America.

“Congratulations to Secure Winter Products for taking home the top spot in a crowded field of compelling innovations,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “As the worldwide cleaning association, ISSA is proud to recognize Secure Winter Products, the honorable mention recipients, and the five category award winners [see below], and all of the entrants for truly embracing ISSA’s mission to change the way the world views cleaning with their amazing advancements.”

Judges

The winner of the 2019 ISSA Innovation Award and honorable mentions were selected by combining the results of online voting from industry professionals with evaluations from a panel of industry-expert judges, all of whom are leaders in the commercial cleaning industry:

Tamara Dick, senior product manager, Medline Industries

Rob Geissler, group director, Trade Press Media Group

Roger McClendon, executive director, Green Sports Alliance

Stephanie Poskin, director of facilities support services and operations, Wake Forest University

Laurie Sewell, president and CEO, Servicon Systems, Inc.

2019 Honorable Mention Recipients

Five honorable mention entries also were recognized during the Innovation of the Year ceremony. The five products are:

Bona Resilient Floor Renovation by Bona US

GP PRO Pacific Blue Ultra™, 100% Use, High Capacity Coreless Toilet Paper System by GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific)

AutoVac™ Stretch™ by Kaivac, Inc.

Hoover Commercial MPWR™ 40V Cordless System by TTI Floor Care

Vectair P-Screen®60 Day Triple Action Urinal Screen by Vectair Systems, Inc.

2019 Category Winners

Additionally, winners of the 2019 ISSA Innovation Award Program category awards were announced Monday during the ISSA Spotlight Speaker session with Marvelless Mark Kamp, sponsored by Tork, an Essity brand. Cleaning-industry professionals voted online at issa.com/vote from August 1 to November 15 to determine the five category winners:

Cleaning Agents: Foam Soap by SC Johnson Professional

Dispensers: foamyiQ by Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.

Equipment: Whiz by SoftBank Robotics

Services and Technology: OptiSolve Surface Imaging Technology by OptiSolve, a Division of Charlotte Products

Supplies and Accessories: Entry by Secure Winter Products.

All of the entries in the 2019 ISSA Innovation Award Program are available to view at issa.com/vote.

The ISSA Show North America exhibition and conference brings together executives and leaders from all segments of the commercial and residential cleaning industries. This annual event is produced in partnership by Informa Markets and ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and is the leading platform for manufacturers, distributors, and facility service providers to connect, do business, and share information. In addition to an expansive exhibit hall, the show offers a robust education program where attendees learn the latest trends from industry experts, discuss best practices with peers, and earn technical training and professional certification. For more information, visit issa.com/show.