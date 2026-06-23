Most Would Rather Speak to a Person When Booking a Home Service

June 23, 2026Cleanfax Staff
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Consumers overwhelmingly prefer human interaction over artificial intelligence (AI) when engaging with service-based companies, a recent ServiceForge survey found. The survey revealed that, while technology can improve efficiency, consumers still place greater trust in human representatives when seeking help, resolving issues, and making purchasing decisions.

Among the most significant findings, 87% of respondents said they would rather speak with a real person than an AI system when contacting a local home service. Additionally, four out of five respondents said they would choose a business where a human answers the phone over one relying on AI or automated systems.

The survey also highlights the following concerns about AI in customer interactions.

  • 62% do not trust AI to take the correct action during an emergency service situation that requires a tradesperson.
  • 71% believe human representatives demonstrate more empathy than AI.
  • 73% said they would be more loyal to companies that rely on people rather than AI for customer service interactions.
  • 82% have requested to speak with a human instead of an AI agent or chatbot, with most saying they have done so multiple times.
  • 61% report frustration when they must explain their issue to AI before being transferred to a human representative.

The research further suggests that human interactions have a measurable impact on business reputation and customer retention. More than half of respondents said they are more likely to leave a review after a positive interaction with a person.

Consumers also expressed concerns about transparency. Eighty-five percent believe businesses should clearly disclose when customers are interacting with AI, while 81% consider it an ethical issue when AI systems present themselves as human representatives.

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