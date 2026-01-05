IICRC S220 Standard for Professional Inspection for Hard Surface Floor Coverings Available for Review

January 5, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Young male student writes information from portable net-book while prepare for lectures in University campus,hipster man working on laptop computer while sitting in cafe,vintage color,selective focus

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened public review for the revised draft IICRC S220 Standard for Professional Inspection for Hard Surface Floor Coverings.

The IICRC S220 draft Standard is available for review and comment as part of the ANSI 45-day public review period. Download the revised draft Standard and submit your comments online here. All comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than Feb. 16.

The IICRC S220 Standard describes the procedures, methods and systems to follow when inspecting light commercial and residential hard surface floor coverings such as stone, laminate, pre-finished wood, ceramic and resilient. This Standard does not specifically address the protocols and procedures for installing hard surface floor coverings.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

