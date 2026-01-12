First Onsite Raises $23K for Leukemia and $20K for Rescued Animals

First Onsite’s commitment to its people and the communities it serves has extended well beyond its core work in disaster recovery. The company continues to demonstrate what it means to be a force for good by stepping up in meaningful ways when purpose calls. The spirit of compassion and service came to life through a number of recent impactful initiatives including a successful fundraiser rallying around a teammate battling leukemia and the launch of the Sheltering Hope matching-donation campaign to support rescued animals.

Rallying for Todd: First Onsite’s team in British Columbia unites to support teammate battling leukemia

The British Columbia (B.C.) team has been proudly supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) on behalf of their teammate Todd Yuen, a father and Business Operations Manager with First Onsite in British Columbia.

In January 2023, Todd was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a rapidly progressing blood cancer. As Todd’s journey began, it quickly highlighted the gaps in support for blood cancer patients, including the high cost of essential medications not fully covered by healthcare. In response, First Onsite’s B.C. team members began raising funds for the LLSC.

Beyond the fundraiser itself, the team also took part in the LLSC’s Light the Night Walk, honouring and raising support for those affected by blood cancers. Thanks to their collective efforts, the B.C. team surpassed its $20,000 fundraising goal, ultimately raising an impressive $23,527.

“Supporting our friend and colleague during his battle with leukemia has been inspiring. By standing with him, we’re also standing for hope, resilience, and community,” said Todd Savage, First Onsite director of operations, B.C. “Todd’s selflessness and courage set a powerful example for our team, and I’m truly proud to see his positive spirit reflected in the team’s commitment and enthusiasm for supporting the LLSC.”

Intended as an annual event, ongoing fundraisers for the LLSC will ensure that the B.C. team continues to provide hope, support more families, fund critical research, and accelerate the search for a cure. First Onsite truly appreciates the generosity of its employees and the broader community.

For more on Todd Yuen, LLSC, and the Light the Night Walk, click here .

First Onsite matches donations for rescued animals at Happy Days Sanctuary

In addition to its efforts with the LLSC, last July First Onsite also announced a $10,000 matching donation campaign to support rescued animals at Happy Days Sanctuary. As the initiative came to an end in October, First Onsite once again successfully surpassed its fundraising goal, raising a grand total of $20,050 with First Onsite’s matching donation.

Founded in response to the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires, Happy Days Sanctuary has grown into a year-round operation on 14 hectares in rural Niagara, Ontario. The sanctuary provides a permanent safe haven for abandoned animals from across Canada. While some animals are adopted, many remain in lifelong sanctuary.

“Donations help us provide food, medical care, and shelter to animals that have nowhere else to go,” said Ann Swinson, owner of Happy Days Sanctuary. “First Onsite’s partnership helps ensure more animals receive the essential care they need—food, medical support, safe shelter, and rescue—while also allowing us to share their powerful recovery stories.”

First Onsite has long supported Happy Days through fundraising, awareness campaigns, and essential supplies, demonstrating a commitment to recovery and care beyond human communities.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Happy Days Sanctuary suffered a devastating loss on Dec. 7, 2025, just months after the matching-donation campaign concluded. A fire broke out in the sanctuary’s basement, tragically claiming the lives of 31 cats. Twelve cats were also rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, where they received urgent care and have now stabilized. As the staff and volunteers continue to navigate this profound grief, the community is rallying to support them.

To aid the cats’ recovery and help rebuild essential facilities, the sanctuary’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign , which has raised over $22,000 in donations so far. Contributions are also gratefully accepted through Canada Helps .

For more information about Happy Days Sanctuary, click here .