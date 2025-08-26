First Onsite Expands Biohazard Response in Northwest Florida

August 26, 2025
First OnSite Miranda 800x533

First Onsite Property Restoration recognized Jesús Miranda as its latest technician to earn his Certified Bio-Recovery Technician (CBRT) designation through the American Bio Recovery Association (ABRA).

Miranda’s CBRT certification is the company’s second such accreditation in the Florida Panhandle region this year, marking its increased capabilities to handle highly specialized biohazard remediation, including crime scene cleanup, trauma response, infectious disease mitigation, and hazardous substance removal.

This enhanced capability will help ensure that clients across the Gulf Coast, including in Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Miramar Beach, Panama City, Panama City Beach, Crestview, Freeport, and Mexico Beach receive highly specialized care rooted in both best practices and personal purpose.

Miranda has steadily risen through the ranks. From general laborer to technician, then supervisor, assistant project manager, project manager, and now project director, leading with equal measures of technical skill and human understanding. Today, he oversees a branch office in Miramar Beach, where he supports teams responding to biohazard and trauma cleanup events across the region.

With more than seven years in restoration, Miranda brings a combination of technical expertise, empathy, and lived experience that sets him apart in one of the industry’s most demanding fields.

Miranda’s drive comes from the experience of having moved to the United States, reshaping his life while drawing on a culture of hard work and resilience. Working alongside team members with the same values and fundamentals within the Miramar Beach Office, he is committed to serving his community with integrity and care.

As demand for specialized biohazard remediation services increases, First Onsite is making significant investments in expanding, training, and certifying its workforce, ensuring that communities receive industry-leading care backed by trusted expertise. First Onsite now has 10 ABRA Certified Technicians and plans to further develop its biohazard response capabilities.

