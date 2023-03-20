EXCLUSIVE Cleanfax Subscribers Discount for The Experience

March 20, 2023
Experience cleanfax discount

For our amazing subscribers and frequent readers at Cleanfax, we are offering special discounts for The Experience!

To use our custom Cleanfax reader discount, apply code:  CLFADC for $30 off your full registration

The industry’s largest cleaning and restoration convention, The Experience Conference & Exhibition, is now on the team with Restoration & Remediation (R&R). Together, these titans of the cleaning and restoration industry connect you with the information, suppliers, experts, and more to help you grow your cleaning and restoration company!

You’ll experience live, hands-on demonstrations, specialty pavilions, workshops, and interactive sessions, all led by the top instructors in the cleaning and restoration industry.

Register now for the industry’s best-in-class event

Don’t miss out on this exclusive discount opportunity and we look forward to seeing you all there! 

 

