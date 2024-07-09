DKI Canada Promotes Three Vice Presidents

July 9, 2024Cleanfax Staff
DKI Canada 800x533

DKI Canada, a leader in sustainable property restoration solutions, has made several leadership changes this summer. First off, Peter Hickey was promoted to vice president of the National Programs Group.

Based in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, Hickey joined DKI Canada in 2019 as the Atlantic regional director and has been in the restoration industry for nearly a decade. As the vice president of the National Programs Group, Hickey oversees DKI Canada’s accounts for specialized clients.

Rachel Kozak was also promoted to vice president of national accounts. Based out of British Columbia, Canada, Kozak holds over 11 years of experience in the property and casualty industry. Prior to joining DKI Canada in 2021, she worked at a national independent adjusting firm for six years as an adjuster, and most recently as a branch manager.

As the vice president of national accounts, Kozak is responsible for the strategy and success of DKI’s key insurance partnerships.

Lastly, Marcel Pitcher became the new vice president of membership services. With over 25 years in the industry, Pitcher has a proven track record of driving engagement and stakeholder satisfaction.

“Marcel is a highly respected leader in the industry, known for his extensive experience and unwavering commitment to fostering strong relationships,” said Chris Schmidt, DKI Canada CEO. “Marcel’s appointment is a step forward in our mission to provide exceptional service and support to our DKI Canada Members. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our organization and our DKI Canada members.”

As vice president of membership services, Pitcher is responsible for overseeing the membership services team, as well as working with DKI Canada Members to provide support, training, and coaching to ensure consistency and process optimization.

