Busy US Hurricane Season Expected

June 3, 2025Cleanfax Staff
hurricane season
Hurricane season incoming

The U.S. hurricane season officially started on June 1, with 13 to 19 named storms forecasted, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Six to 10 of these storms are predicted to become hurricanes, and three to five of these may grow to major hurricane intensity of Category 3 or stronger. NOAA said they have 70% confidence in this outlook.

An average Atlantic hurricane season would be 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes and 3 become major hurricanes.

Here are the 21 names you’ll see this season in the Caribbean, Gulf and Atlantic. (One new name was added this season after 2019’s Dorian was retired due to its wrath in the Bahamas.):

  1. Andrea
  2. Barry
  3. Chantal
  4. Dexter
  5. Erin
  6. Fernand
  7. Gabrielle
  8. Humberto
  9. Imelda
  10. Jeffy
  11. Karen
  12. Lorenzo
  13. Melissa
  14. Nestor
  15. Olga
  16. Pablo
  17. Rebekah
  18. Sebastien
  19. Tanya
  20. Van
  21. Wendy

Already, a potential tropical or subtropical storm is developing off the Southeast coast. Forecasters are tracking if the storm will become Andrea, the first named storm of the season.

Meanwhile staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were confused on Monday after the head of the U.S. disaster agency, David Richardson, who has led FEMA since early May, said he had not been aware the country has a hurricane season, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

At the time of the remark, it was not clear to staff whether he meant it literally, as a joke, or in some other context, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA’s parent agency, told the news agency that the comment was a joke and that FEMA is prepared for hurricane season.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security replaced several knowledgeable FEMA leaders with a half-dozen of its own officials, even though they had limited experience managing natural disasters, CNN reported. They are serving under Richardson, who is also a Homeland Security official with no prior experience in disaster relief.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Herc Rentals

Herc Holdings Completes Acquisition of H&E Equipment Services

Growth & Acquisitions / News
PuroClean

PuroClean Honors Local Leaders with PuroClean Cares® National Superhero Day Campaign

Community Outreach / News
Adopt a Teacher

PuroClean Champions Education With Adopt A Classroom Campaign

Community Outreach / News
Endurant Disaster Recovery

Equity Firm Compass Group Introduces Endurant Disaster Recovery

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Spring 2025 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our Spring 2025 Issue

News
Chicago Public Housing

Chicago Housing Authority Debuts Healthy Homes Division

Cleaning / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Water Damage Restoration

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What portion of your business comes from third-party administrator (TPA) programs?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...