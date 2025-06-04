Americans Prioritize Air Quality at Work

A new research report revealed that 32% of U.S. employees consider workplace cleanliness—including indoor air quality (IAQ)—one of the top benefits when searching for a new job.

The survey included responses from nearly 2,000 indoor workers across six major countries: the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France, revealing an overwhelming agreement among respondents that employers are responsible for ensuring clean air at work (90%). Worker concerns range from productivity to mental and physical health, highlighting the need for tailored IAQ solutions that reflect the priorities of each employee.

Key findings Include:

Hybrid Workers Prioritize IAQ for Office Return: 66% of hybrid workers in the U.S. say they would be more likely to return to the office if employers improved indoor air quality.

66% of hybrid workers in the U.S. say they would be more likely to return to the office if employers improved indoor air quality. Temperature and Stagnant Air Are Global Concerns: Across all countries, temperature inconsistencies and odors are leading IAQ concerns, with the U.S. reporting the highest levels of concern (53% and 38%, consecutively). Employees in the U.S. expressed concerns about visible contaminants, such as mold and dust (36%), while in France, concerns about humidity levels (42%) were paramount.

Across all countries, temperature inconsistencies and odors are leading IAQ concerns, with the U.S. reporting the highest levels of concern (53% and 38%, consecutively). Employees in the U.S. expressed concerns about visible contaminants, such as mold and dust (36%), while in France, concerns about humidity levels (42%) were paramount. USA Leads in Health-Related Concerns: The U.S. shows heightened sensitivity to the health impacts of poor IAQ, with 51% of U.S. respondents expressing concern about contracting COVID-19 due to poor IAQ, while 45% are concerned about indoor allergens.

The U.S. shows heightened sensitivity to the health impacts of poor IAQ, with 51% of U.S. respondents expressing concern about contracting COVID-19 due to poor IAQ, while 45% are concerned about indoor allergens. Recognition of Mental Health Impacts: Respondents acknowledged the impact of poor IAQ on overall wellbeing, with the U.S. and Italy reporting high concerns. Respondents express concern about impacts on fatigue (43% in the U.S., 41% in Italy) and mental health (44% in the U.S., 32% in Italy).

Respondents acknowledged the impact of poor IAQ on overall wellbeing, with the U.S. and Italy reporting high concerns. Respondents express concern about impacts on fatigue (43% in the U.S., 41% in Italy) and mental health (44% in the U.S., 32% in Italy). Real-Time Data and Building Certifications Build Trust: While all countries showed a desire for IAQ data transparency, that number was highest in the U.S. (38%), followed by France (30%). Additionally, 37% of U.S. workers agree that building certifications, such as LEED, Fitwel, and WELL, would increase their confidence in their workplace’s IAQ.

While all countries showed a desire for IAQ data transparency, that number was highest in the U.S. (38%), followed by France (30%). Additionally, 37% of U.S. workers agree that building certifications, such as LEED, Fitwel, and WELL, would increase their confidence in their workplace’s IAQ. Air Purifiers as a Preferred Solution: Overwhelmingly, respondents show a desire for the use of air purifiers in the workplace, with Italy (72%) and Germany (67%) scoring highest. In the U.S., 60% want to see air purifiers more widely used in the workplace.

“The results of the Air Quality Report show that employees around the world are increasingly aware of the direct impact indoor air has on their health and wellbeing, and they expect their employers to do their part to prioritize clean, healthy air in the workplace,” said Jason Jones, Fellowes Brands, director of air quality management.

To read the full Fellowes Air Quality Report, click here.