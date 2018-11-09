TAMARAC, FL — November 9, 2018 — Grant Springer, a 26-year U.S. Army veteran of Washington, D.C., is the winner of PuroClean’s first PuroVet free franchise giveaway. Springer was presented the award during an emotional unveiling on Lifetime Network’s “Military Makeover: Operation Career” November 5.

“Military Makeover: Operation Career” is a Lifetime Network special that helps to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. View the full segment with Spinger and PuroClean below.

PuroClean announced its new PuroVet free franchise giveaway in August and made it open to all active duty, reserve, honorably discharged, and retired members of the U.S. armed services. Applicants submitted resumes along with a business plan, which had to detail ways they would make their franchise successful.

Spinger was chosen as the winner through an exhaustive examination of the preparedness, business acumen, and other important aspects of all submissions by PuroClean executives. A handful of the most impressive candidates participated in phone interviews with Steve White, PuroClean president and CEO, who is a retired U.S. Army captain as well as a member of the International Franchise Association’s VetFran committee.

White previously said of the giveaway, “Military veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and we want to offer them the opportunity to have a great second career.”

PuroClean’s efforts to help military members establish successful businesses has repeated garnered praise. The company offers veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces a $12,500 fee waiver off the initial startup costs of franchise establishment. It was also named to Military Times magazine’s list of best franchises for veterans and recently landed at number 258 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.