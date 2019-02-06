BALTIMORE — Clean Buildings Expo (CBE), a new trade show from ISSA and Trade Press Media Group designed for the commercial cleaning industry, announced that its March 25 pre-convention mold workshop, “Mold: Should I Wipe it Down or Tear it Out?“, has qualified for IICRC continuing education units (CEUs).

The workshop is slated for Monday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the day prior to the official CBE, which is scheduled for March 26-27 in Baltimore. The mold workshop, presented by Doug Hoffman, the executive director of the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI). Those who attend and are IICRC certified technicians can log six credit units (one hour per unit) by attending the workshop.

This entry level mold workshop is designed to help you identify existing and potential indoor air quality (IAQ) issues, evaluate the conditions and causes supporting the problem, and determine the need for either implementation of a sanitization or remediation protocol. Reduce liability by putting in place a pro-active approach to a healthier indoor environment. We will show you how.

The inaugural CBE is free to attend; simply register at no cost online or in person at the Baltimore Convention Center to receive your show credential. Your CBE credential gives you access to all conference sessions and the trade show floor, as well as access to the co-located National Facilities Management and Technology (NFMT) Show‘s expo hall and conference sessions

For more information, to view the schedule, or to register, visit the CBE website.