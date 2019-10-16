LAS VEGAS—October 16, 2019—The producers of the Experience Events will celebrate their 40th show in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 1-3, 2020 with the Experience Conference & Exhibition. The Conference & Exhibition will be held at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati, just one block away from the host hotel, Hilton Netherlands Cincinnati.

The first industry convention produced by the Experience management team was in 1999. Since that time, the two annual shows have grown to be the largest independent conventions for the cleaning and restoration industry in the world.

The Experience programs feature classroom, hands–on, and live demonstrations. The latest show, held at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, was the largest show ever for this group. “The shows continue to grow and get better each year,” said Larry Cooper, partner owner. “We concentrate on the cleaning and restoration industry and our education tracks use both hands-on and live demonstrations for enhanced learning techniques. The Experience will feature its 40th show next April and we are expecting a 50% growth at the spring show in Cincinnati.”

“Our tradeshow continues to thrive and our attendees get to see, try out, and buy the latest and best equipment, products, management, and marketing information available,” said Jennifer Wilkinson, show manager. “The Las Vegas Trade Show was packed and the hands-on demos were extremely popular.”

The Experience Team has begun production of the next show in Cincinnati. Look for updates on the Experience website soon. Come join the Experience Team in celebrating their 40th show; it’s going to be a great Experience!