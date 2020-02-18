LAUREL, N.J.—February 17, 2020—Registration is now open for the Restoration Industry Association’s 2020 Restoration Convention and Industry Expo, which will take place April 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans. The event will host presentations, training sessions, and networking opportunities for all members of the restoration industry. The RIA 2020 Restoration Convention, “Fragmented No More,” will also feature updates on RIA’s Advocacy and Government Affairs Committee (AGA), which has been working to unite the industry in order to collectively advocate for the best interests of restoration contractors.

The AGA will hold a town hall meeting hosted by Ed Cross, chairman, and Mark Springer, who was one of the initiating voices calling for collective action with his article, “The Greatest Need.” This meeting will provide updates on AGA’s goals and progress, as well as opportunities to get involved and make your voice heard as well.

Additionally, the RIA 2020 Restoration Convention will include sessions on understanding your numbers, estimating, third party consultants, hospital restoration, lead generation, and more. Following the convention, attendees can choose to stay for three days of additional training and exams for RIA’s Advanced Certification Programs in Fire Loss Specialty and Contents Loss Specialty.

The Industry Expo Hall will showcase the latest products, tools, and technology to help you grow and improve your restoration business. Check out the complete list of exhibitors and the full convention schedule at https://2020.restorationindustry.org/.

Full conference registration is $680 for RIA members, $880 for non-members. Full registration includes all educational sessions and meetings, all meals, and access to the exhibit hall, opening reception, and awards banquet. An Expo Hall only pass may be purchased for $99. For information on becoming an RIA member, visit the RIA website.

Find more information, reserve your hotel, and register on the RIA 2020 Restoration Convention website.

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) is the oldest and largest trade association representing the restoration and reconstruction industry with over 1,100 member firms worldwide. RIA serves and represents the interests of its members by promoting the highest ethical standards; providing education, professional qualification, and certification opportunities; positively influencing regulations and governmental actions; and advancing the safety, image, efficiency, and competitiveness of industry members. For more information, visit www.restorationindustry.org.