NORTHBROOK, IL—September 23, 2020—The Restoration Strategies virtual workshop will be held on Wednesday, November 11 from 12-3:30 p.m. ET. This interactive workshop is designed to help contractors land restoration jobs from insurance agents, claims adjusters, and property owners or managers.

Learn strategies for work including water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, and mold remediation. Discover work available outside of vendor programs, and create working relationships with agents and adjusters.

Hear from a nationally recognized insurance claims adjuster who works closely with the cleaning and restoration industries. Additionally, you’ll learn strategic information on website marketing and lead generation.

This workshop is ideal for disaster restoration and building service contractor business owners, managers, and their marketing staff.

The Restoration Strategies virtual workshop is an extension of the ISSA Show North America 2020 Virtual Experience, which will take place November 16-19, though the workshop incurs an independent registration fee of $495 for ISSA members and $990 for non-members.

This event will be led by Jeff Cross, ISSA Media editorial director, with area experts Peter Crosa and Sonny Ahuja:

Cross is the editorial director of ISSA Media, which includes Cleanfax, Cleaning and Maintenance Management, and ISSA Today magazines, and all related digital publications and products. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians and is an IICRC-approved instructor.

Independent adjuster Peter Crosa conducts workshops and seminars on the topic of marketing restoration services to the insurance claims industry. He is the author of the Restoration & Mitigation Contractor’s Guide to Insurance Repair Marketing.

Sonny Ahuja, a certified Google Partner, is an online lead-generation expert who specializes in high-conversion responsive websites, optimized mobile sites, Google Ads, and SEO. He mainly helps remodeling, disaster restoration, and cleaning companies get more leads by developing their online lead-generation systems.

Registration is available now.