NORTHBROOK, Ill.—July 8, 2020— After surveying attendees about their preferences on how and where to meet for ISSA Show in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the date and location of the show has changed. ISSA Show North America 2020 will now take place November 16-19 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. More than 70% of responses confirmed that attendees overwhelmingly prefer to meet in person with safety as a top priority.

For attendees who have already registered, no action is needed and your registration will automatically transfer to the new dates and location. If you have any questions or for any reason can no longer attend, please contact registration customer service at 844-383-6809 or by email at ISSA@experient-inc.com. For those who cannot attend, a full refund will be provided within 7 business days.

For those who already booked hotel accommodations in the official block, you will have the first chance to re-book in Las Vegas. You will receive an email to confirm your hotel cancellation and can then re-book in Las Vegas. For those who have not booked, you will receive an email as soon as housing is online, estimated to be July 22nd.

By taking advantage of hotel bookings through ISSA official partner, onPeak, your hotel reservation is 100% refundable until 5 days prior to arrival, no questions asked. With onPeak, you get convenient and affordable options for your trip to Las Vegas, as well as the peace of mind that if your plans change, your reservation is refundable. Should you have any questions about hotel reservations, please contact registration customer service at 866-575-4149 or by email at issahotelservices@onpeak.com.

This year, ISSA Show North America welcomes new and returning co–location partner events that will take place in conjunction with the November show, including ARCSI, IEHA, BSCAI, and Network Distribution by Design. It is our unified mission among all of our shows to drive innovation and together change the way the world views cleaning.

The health and safety of attendees is of utmost importance to ISSA. The association will publicly share its fully transparent AllSecure Plan, once it has been vetted and approved by local health officials. This plan will allow you to be fully informed, understand what to expect when you arrive at the event, and arm you with the information to make the best personal decision for yourself.

For more information about ISSA Show North America 2020 or to register, visit issashow.com.