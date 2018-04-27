ATLANTA — The Experience Conference & Exhibition is underway in Atlanta and is seeing another successful year. Attendance is high, with hundreds of industry professionals gathering together to see the latest products, hear management and marketing improvement techniques, network with peers, and see demonstrations of truckmounts, dehumidifiers, radon testers, and more.

Exhibitors showcasing their products with demonstrations and information for company experts included 1-800 Water Damage, HydraMaster, MasterBlend, Phoenix, Odorcide, PuroClean, Ebac, Cat Pumps, The Butler Corporation, and loads more. Just outside the exhibit hall, exhibitors like MasterBlend and Legend Brands set up truckmounts and performed hands-on floorcare demos.

On Tuesday, April 26, attendees were treated to three keynote addresses, all of which saw high attendances. Dr. Robert Rohm explained the Model of Human Behavior, which aims to help companies deal with the four types of people, making both customer- employee-interaction smoother. “Rug Chick” Lisa Wagner and Mark Kennedy gave a rousing discussion of salses and marketing systems that drive leading cleaning and restoration companies, and Rust Amarante discussed the third-party providers, including which types to avoid — how to work with them and how to decide if working with them is right for a company.

Look below for a gallery of show images, and stay tuned for updates from the show.