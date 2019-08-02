DALTON, GA— August 2, 2019—The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) will extend its Voluntary Product Stewardship (VPS) program for post-consumer carpet through the year 2020. Created in 2014, the VPS program is a voluntary, nationwide program that helps fund sorters and recyclers that divert post-consumer carpet from landfills. VPS was designed to accept all applicable post- consumer carpet, regardless of polymer type, primary materials, or construction.

“The VPS program is an important component of the carpet industry’s commitment to sustainability,” said CRI President Joe Yarbrough. “CRI is focused on pursuing market-based solutions for carpet waste. Along with the efforts of the Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE), we have diverted more than 5 billion pounds of carpet from landfills. The VPS program is one of the important ways we invest in finding innovative solutions to post-consumer carpet.”

The VPS program is available across the United States, except for states or municipalities that have Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation or other regulations for post-consumer carpet. CARE will continue to be the administrator of the VPS program. The industry is hopeful that the VPS program will continue to help the post-consumer carpet recycling marketplace to grow.

“My company and others that work to keep carpet out of landfills and save valuable natural resources greatly benefit from the support of the VPS program,” said Chad Chaffin, owner of Southeastern Recycling, LLC. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with CARE on this important effort.”

“CRI is pleased to extend the VPS program through 2020. We are looking forward to what the future holds for the program and our industry in terms of market-based solutions for carpet sorters, recyclers, and manufacturers,” said CRI President Joe Yarbrough.

The Carpet and Rug Institute mission is to serve the carpet industry and public by providing science-based facts that inform choices about the use and care of carpet and rugs in living, working, learning, and healing environments. CRI’s best practices promote a balance between social, economic, and environmental responsibility for the long term. For more information, visit https://carpet-rug.org/.