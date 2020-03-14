CINCINNATI—March 14, 2020—To ensure the health and safety of speakers and attendees during the coronavirus outbreak, the Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI), has announced that the 2020 CIRI Science Symposium on March 31 will now be held exclusively via livestream. From a computer, tablet, or mobile device, attendees will be able to participate in the full-day plenary event, which will include a special focus on science-based best practices for pandemic preparedness and cleaning for the coronavirus.

“As the impact of the coronavirus and COVID-19 continues to unfold, professionals need to know the best practices they can use to protect their facilities,” said Executive Director John Downey. “The decision to hold the CIRI Symposium via livestream helps put critical information in the hands of those who need it most.”

The Symposium session lineup will include strategies for training frontline workers, communicating with stakeholders during a pandemic, measuring cleanliness, and a deep dive into disinfection. Each session will feature short, focused presentations of 15-20 minutes each followed by an extended Q&A panel. Topics and presenters for the 2020 CIRI Science Symposium are expected to include:

Session I: Pandemic Preparedness — Coronavirus and More

Understanding Pandemics and COVID-19

Presenter: Eugene Cole, Dr.PH., former professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Brigham Young University and director of research at LRC Indoor Testing & Research

Presenter: Eugene Cole, Dr.PH., former professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Brigham Young University and director of research at LRC Indoor Testing & Research Effective Training Strategies of Frontline Workers

Presenter: Patricia Olinger JM, RBP, executive director GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Presenter: Patricia Olinger JM, RBP, executive director GBAC, a Division of ISSA Effective and Essential Client Communications

Presenters: Eugene Cole, Dr.PH. and Patricia Olinger JM, RBP

Session II: Measuring Clean

How to Measure Your Cleaning Methods & Processes

Presenter: John Richter, MSME, clinical faculty member, Engineering Department, Miami University, Oxford, OH

Presenter: John Richter, MSME, clinical faculty member, Engineering Department, Miami University, Oxford, OH Novel Techniques to Measure Microbes in the Indoor Environment

Presenter: Ashleigh Bope, Ph.D. candidate, The Ohio State University

Presenter: Ashleigh Bope, Ph.D. candidate, The Ohio State University Measuring the Success of Mold Remediation for the Highly Mold Sensitive

Presenter: Gary Rosen, Ph.D., Certified Mold and Allergen Free Corp.

Presenter: Gary Rosen, Ph.D., Certified Mold and Allergen Free Corp. Basic Hygiene Measurements

Presenter: Eugene Cole, Dr.PH.

Session III: Delving Deeply into Disinfection

What is Clean? Defining a Healthy Indoor Microbiome

Presenter: Sarah R. Haines, doctoral student, Environmental Science, The Ohio State University

Presenter: Sarah R. Haines, doctoral student, Environmental Science, The Ohio State University Disinfection: A Critical Component of Environmental Infection Control

Presenter: Eugene Cole, Dr.PH.

Presenter: Eugene Cole, Dr.PH. Aqueous Ozone

Presenter: Steve Hengsperger, founder, Tersano, Inc.

Presenter: Steve Hengsperger, founder, Tersano, Inc. Comparing Chemistries Used for Cleaning, Sanitizing and Disinfection in Healthcare Settings

Presenter: Jeremiah Gray, chief operating officer and co-founder of EarthSafe

“Whether you are an individual seeking advice on best practices to control an outbreak in your facility, or an organization looking to better understand the science behind cleaning, you won’t want to miss this event,” added Downey. “Our panelists will deliver the unbiased, technical information that people need to make sound decisions now and later.”

The 2020 CIRI Science Symposium will take place on March 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cost for registration is $179 for non-members; CIRI members will receive a 50% discount. Registrants will be sent a coded link to access the livestream from their mobile or desktop device. As a bonus, the individual sessions will be available after the event for paid participants to use for training and communication purposes. Registration is still available!

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) is the only independent institute focused on cleaning and building maintenance research. Its purpose is to improve cleaning and restoration outcomes and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) for all indoor environments. Today CIRI is a 501.c.3 nonprofit scientific, educational, and research institute recognized for its cleaning science and research programs. CIRI does not compete with existing trade organizations or associations; rather, it serves a unique, complementary role and seeks to work with leading industry groups. For more information, visit https://www.ciriscience.org/.