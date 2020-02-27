WASHINGTON, DC—February 26, 2020—During the 2020 American Cleaning Institute Convention in Orlando, Fla., the Association elected 22 members to its board of directors, including four new directors. Members of the ACI Board of Directors will serve a two-year term leading the trade association for the cleaning product supply chain.

The newest directors joining the Board include Liliana “Lily” De Stefano of Firmenich, Jessica McCoy of GOJO Industries, Inc., Suzanne Carroll of Nouryon, and Eric Stouder of Sasol.

The ACI Board also re-elected its roster of officers for the coming year, including Board Chair Sundar Raman from Procter & Gamble, and Vice Chair Scott Behrens from Stepan Company. The Board president is Melissa Hockstad of ACI. Wayne Ashton from DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences will serve as treasurer and Douglas Troutman of ACI will serve as secretary.

The complete ACI Board membership roster is as follows:

Steve Tanner, President and CEO, Arylessence, Inc.

Scott Thomson, Senior Vice President, Care Chemicals, North America, BASF Corporation

Carlos Linares, Executive Vice President, Global Research and Development, Church & Dwight Company, Inc.

Eric Reynolds, Executive Vice President, Household and Lifestyle, The Clorox Company

Raj Kohli, Vice President, Global Personal Care, Global Home Care and Technology Strategy, Colgate-Palmolive Company

Rick Hanson, Vice President, Croda

Suzanne Thompson, Chief Technology Officer, Diversey

Eric Peeters, Global Business Director, Home and Personal Care, Dow Inc.

Wayne Ashton, Vice President, Fabric and Household Care, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Larry Berger, Executive VP and Chief Technical Officer, Ecolab Inc.

David Del Guercio, Senior VP and General Manager, Household Care Consumer Specialties, Evonik Corporation

Liliana “Lily” De Stefano, Vice President, North America, Body and Home Care, Perfumery, Firmenich

Jessica McCoy, Chief Solutions Officer, GOJO Industries, Inc.

Chuck Crawford, Head of R&D, Laundry and Home Care, NA, Henkel Corporation

John Smyth, Vice President, Global Downstream Derivatives, Indorama Ventures Oxides, LLC

Ernesto Lippert, Global Vice President of Portfolio Development, Consumer Care, Lonza

Rene Garza, Vice President, Household Care Division, Novozymes

Suzanne Carroll, Vice President, Home and Personal Care Specialties, Nouryon

Sundar Raman, President, Fabric Care North America and P&G Professional, Global, Procter & Gamble

Eric Stouder, Senior Vice President, Performance Chemicals, Sasol

Sean Clarry, General Manager Intermediates, Shell Chemical LP

Scott Behrens, Vice President and General Manager, Global Surfactants, Stepan Company

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. For more information, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.