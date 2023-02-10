Have you ever stopped to question whether or not the very term “pet odor removal” helps to benefit your professional cleaning service or hinders it? In this special episode of ‘Take 5’ with Jim Pemberton, the president of Pembertons and recognized industry trainer and consultant, this odor removal expert shares his thoughts on the subject and how professionals can reframe their company verbiage for success. To see what insights this industry leader has to share, watch the full video below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full podcast version of the episode here:

