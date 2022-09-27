Did you know a study by Live Science found after analyzing public restrooms that within an hour of normal use, there were 500,000 bacterial cells per square inch on the bathroom surfaces? This is exactly why comedian Howie Mandel and ISSA Senior Director Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner sought out to uncover the health risks of the average restroom in America in the latest episode of ‘Howie Clean it.’ As part of ISSA’s Rethink Clean campaign, this neat freak and cleaning expert joined forces and discovered the highlights and setbacks of the standard public restroom together. The potential impact of these kinds of ignored areas of a company’s cleaning protocol could be widespread and potentially deadly, and raising awareness is the first step to remedying the problem.

To see Mandel and Macgregor-Skinner ‘flushing away’ bad cleaning habits together, watch the full restroom episode of ‘Howie Clean it’ below.

Click and Watch:

Learn more about the Rethink Clean campaign at rethinkclean.org

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!