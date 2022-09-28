Restaurants are a convenient and experiential aspect of our society that we often overlook. However, when we’re chowing down on our kung pao chicken or double cheeseburger, do we ever stop to wonder whether or not the kitchen it was cooked in is actually clean and safe? After all, even with inspectors and cleaning standards in place, we’ve all likely seen a messy kitchen that doesn’t meet our own personal standards of cleanliness at some point in our lives.

This is exactly the issue that comedian Howie Mandel and ISSA Senior Director Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner sought to discuss in the latest episode of ‘Howie Clean it.’ The ISSA Rethink Clean campaign was designed to uncover the hidden grime all around us in order to rethink clean as a society, and this is exactly what this restaurant edition of ‘Howie Clean It’ covers.

To see what shocking discoveries the clean-obsessed pair uncovered, watch the full episode below.

Click and Watch:

Learn more about the Rethink Clean campaign at rethinkclean.org

