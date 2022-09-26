We’ve all heard of ‘roach motels’ before, but could your fancy hotel be just as dirty beneath the surface? In the latest episode of ‘Howie Clean it’ with comedian Howie Mandel and ISSA Senior Director Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, the duo discovers just how dirty the average hotel is even when it might not initially appear to be. As part of ISSA’s Rethink Clean campaign, this deeper look into hotel cleaning protocols and their outcomes is the first step in rethinking clean nationwide.

To see the funny and unbelievable results of these cleaning tests, watch this special hotel episode below.

Click and Watch:

Learn more about the Rethink Clean campaign at rethinkclean.org

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!