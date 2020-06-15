Whatever your current business—or your goals to expand your business—Legend Brands has the right truckmount for you:

Start-up, small business expansion, or multi-truck fleets

Cleaning or restoration—or BOTH

Residential or commercial jobs

Our comprehensive truckmount line enables expanding your offerings to include any or all of these services:

Commercial and residential flood extraction

Carpet and upholstery cleaning

Hard surface cleaning, including stone, tile, and concrete

Pressure washing

Start your search for the best machine for your business with our website’s Truckmount Selector Tool! Choose your setting, application, budget, and other factors. To get started, visit tmselector.legendbrandscleaning.com.

With Legend Brands, you can count on ongoing support for your business. Our experienced technical team and solid business foundation mean we can adapt and help you thrive for long-term success.

Your truckmount choices

370SS: Cleaners’ #1 favorite. Thousands have proven that the 370 is the best choice for residential and light commercial cleaning and extraction with the hottest water and strongest vacuum in its class. The 370’s space-saving footprint, fuel efficiency, simpler maintenance, and high reliability make it the best all-around truckmount.

Summit PTS Direct Drive: Superior heat, 10-year limited warranty. Proven components—stainless steel, finned-tube coil heat exchangers, Gardner Denver blower, and General Pump—drive its reliable heat and exceptional durability. You can’t beat its industry-leading warranty backed by nationwide service.

Rage: Value-priced business builder. This carpet, upholstery, and tile and grout cleaning machine boasts a durable 18-HP V-Twin Kohler Commander engine for solid performance and dependability.

Legend GT: Legendary reliability, compact and economical. Powered by the highly rated 23-HP Kohler Command air-cooled engine, the Legend GT has the horsepower and torque to power through challenging jobs. Produces high vacuum and dirt-busting solution temps of up to 220 degrees.

Peak 500: Liquid-cooled reliability. Economical powerhouse with quick warm up and plenty of heat, even for a 6-flow wand. The 31 HP, liquid-cooled Kawasaki engine is CARB compliant in all 50 states and sips fuel at only 1 gph.

Apex 570: High heat, long life, fast dry times. Besides its highly reliable, liquid-cooled Kubota cast iron engine, the Apex 570 employs the Gardner Denver HF408 blower to accelerate drying time. Together they make it the perfect machine for multi-wand carpet and hard surface cleaning and flood extraction.

Everest 870HP: Serious power for serious pros. The ideal combination of industrial-grade components, proven engineering, and unrivaled performance. Its Kubota 4-cylinder, 57-HP, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected cast iron block engine paired with a Eurus blower deliver unbeatable durability and vacuum. Achieve maximum multi-tool extraction, abundant hot water, and ultimate cleaning temperature control with this beast!

Whatever your business needs, Legend Brands has the right truckmount model for you. Get the details on the Legend Brand lineup at TM.LegendBrandsCleaning.com.

